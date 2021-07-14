red flag.PNG

SPOKANE, Wash. - Parts of eastern and central Washington is seeing critical fire weather conditions Wednesday into Thursday. 

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning due to breezy winds and low relative humidity. The conditions will increase fire spread of new or existing fires. 

The area is also in a Heat Advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday as well as Air Quality Alerts from southwest Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. 

Tags