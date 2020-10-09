PUPPY EYES
As many people are getting their flu shots this fall, health experts also want to remind you to get your puppies vaccinated for the Parvovirus. A new report shows an outbreak in the Tri Cities. The virus is deadly and only affects dogs. 

Once the virus is contracted, it affects the dog's small intestine, bone marrow and white blood cells. Experts say there's a 90-95% chance dogs could die if they aren't treated. 
 
The only way to prevent the virus is with a vaccine, since it can last a long time on surfaces.
 
Experts said you can bring it home on your shoes, your hands, the bottom of your purse or in other surfaces. Your dog could never leave the yard, but you could bring it home to them because the virus is so resilient, experts said. 
 
If your dog is vaccinated, there's a less than 1% chance of them getting the virus. Experts believe the local outbreak is happening because pet owners aren't getting their dogs vaccinated during the pandemic. 
 

