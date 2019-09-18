SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of Pasadena Park Elementary students spotted an apparent abandoned firearm on their way to school Wednesday morning and acted quickly to make sure the situation was handled by authorities.
"Safety of our students and staff is our number one priority," Pasadena Park Principal Brad Liberg said.
According to a letter from Liberg, six students came to the office around 10:30 a.m. to report that while walking to school they saw a firearm on the side of the road about three blocks from school.
The incident was reported immediately, and Sheriff's deputies recovered the firearm, determining it was unloaded and had been there for several hours.
"I want to commend the students for doing the exact right thing," Liberg said. "They did not touch the weapon and reported seeing it immediately.
"Please use this as an opportunity to remind your child never to touch a weapon and if they see something, say something."
According to KidsHealth.org, there are several things parents and children should know when it comes to gun safety.
If your family decides to keep a gun in the home:
- The gun needs to be stored unloaded and locked up. The bullets must be locked up away from the gun. Only parents or responsible adults should know how to unlock the storage boxes.
- Never get the gun out unless a parent or another responsible adult is with you.
If your child sees a gun somewhere, teach them to do the following:
- Stop what you're doing.
- Do not touch the gun, even if it looks like a toy.
- Leave the area where the gun is.
- Tell an adult right away.