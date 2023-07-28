PASCO, Wash. — A woman was arrested at a Love's Travel Stop in King City after threatening to kill customers and officers while armed with two knives.
On July 27 around 7:30 p.m., Pasco Police Department were called to the gas station due to alarming behavior at the pumps. As police arrived, a woman was threatening to kill multiple customers while holding a knife.
Before this incident, police were already searching the area for this woman because she already threatened to kill other community members in Benton City.
When officers talked to the woman she locked herself in her car while armed with two knives. While in her car, she threatened to kill the officers.
With tensions rising, police began to use tactics to de-escalate the situation by asking for additional resources. After several hours of crisis negotiation and using less lethal tools, the woman got out of her vehicle and was taken into custody.
She has been booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for a plethora of felony crimes.