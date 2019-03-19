2.jpg

A Pasco Police officer was flagged down by some concerned citizens Sunday night. 

When Officer Spitzer stopped, he could see (and smell) why they were concerned: A flaming portable toilet. 

Officer Spitzer found himself face-to-face with a burning, melting and presumably full portable toilet. 

I could tell you the rest of the tale, but the Pasco Police Department recounted the story on Facebook with such poetic elegance that I think I'll just let them finish it from here: 

