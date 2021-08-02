PASCO, Wash. - The case of the missing gas handle pump is solved! It was found on a Pasco Police Officer's patrol car. 

Pasco Police said a supervisor was fueling up and cleaning off his windshield when a call came out. The call sounded important so he hung up the window squeegee, hopped in his car and took off, forgetting he was fueling  up. 

Of course, the officer got teased when he arrived at the scene having no idea the gas handle came along for the ride. 

According to Pasco Police, gas handles are designed to be quick-disconnect for safety reasons. No harm was done and the officer returned the handle. 

