A woman is accused of sending a young family member to the hospital after losing control of her SUV and plowing into a Pasco house.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Pasco police say 30-year-ols Amy Staats of Pasco was drunk or high behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon when she crashed at 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Police say the SUV slammed into a house at Grant Drive near the intersection with Jefferson Drive.
A passenger, identified as a 7-year-old relative, was treated at a local hospital, and released to a relative.
