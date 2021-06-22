PASCO, Wash. - A woman armed with an AK-47 rife and body armor was taken into custody Sunday after a tense negotiation with Pasco police.
When officers responded to calls of a woman walking down the street with a rifle, they arrived to find 48-year-old Melanie Gloriosso decked out in tactical gear and brandishing the rifle.
Officers asked her to put the gun down, but instead she pointed the rifle at them and began to approach.
Officers took cover and called for additional backup. They said they recognized that this was a mental health crisis and in lieu of a mental health professional, called in police crisis negotiators.
They were able to convince to woman to put her rifle down and take off the armor.
The woman was taken into custody and Richland Bomb Squad checked her vest for explosive devices. None were found.
Police searched her residence and found homemade explosives inside.
Gloriosso was arrested on first-degree assaults charges and booked into Franklin County Jail.