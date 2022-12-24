CASCADES, Wash. - Winter storms are battering the region, including freezing rain and strong winds, and holiday travelers are facing poor conditions on land and in the air.
Here are the mountain pass conditions for Saturday, Dec. 24:
Stevens Pass
The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for Stevens Pass and East Central Washington. Due to heavy mixed precipitation and strong winds, large natural avalanches are likely at all elevations. Avoid going on or passing under steep slopes. Tumwater Canyon is closed due to avalanche warnings.
Additionally, US-2 closed in both directions Friday night around 10:30 due to multiple collisions. The pass has remained closed all day, beginning near Grotto and spanning to Coles Corner, 15 miles west of Leavenworth due to freezing rain, icy roads, and avalanche dangers. There is no detour and not estimated time for reopening.
Snoqualmie Pass
The pass is now closed in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg due to freezing rain and avalanche danger.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says this is likely going to be an extended closure, with no ETA for reopening.
For your safety & the safety of our crews, we are closing I-90 in both directions from MP 34 North Bend to MP 106 Ellensburg due to freezing rain, which is creating extreme weather conditions including avalanche danger. This is going to be an extended closure with no ETA to open. pic.twitter.com/6zln95JnqY— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 24, 2022
In an afternoon update, WSDOT stated they will be evaluating roadway conditions at 9 p.m. tonight and determine whether or not it can be opened. Crews are dealing with natural slides, freezing rain, and a high potential for falling trees due to ice.
"We understand this is a busy travel day, but conditions are too dangerous," they said. "Don't wait out the closure. Delay your trip."
White Pass
US-12 through White Pass remains open for cross-state travel, but it is experiencing also freezing rain. Traction tires are required, chains required on vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversized vehicles are prohibited near the summit.
Remember to check pass conditions before setting out. For Washington drivers, visit the WSDOT website. For Idaho, check 511.
Air Travel:
While the passes are fairly treacherous, holiday flyers aren't having great luck either.
According to FlightAware, so far today, Spokane International Airport has seen 27 delayed flights in or out of the terminal, with 23 cancellations.
Across the state at SeaTac, 325 flights in or out have been delayed, with 208 cancelled. Nationwide, there have been 17,142 delays and 7,445 cancellations.