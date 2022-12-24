Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional ice accumulations around Spokane of a light glaze and up to a tenth of an inch near Coeur d'Alene. Snow amounts near Coeur d'Alene less than an inch. * WHERE...Airway Heights, Rockford, Davenport, Downtown Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Worley, Rosalia, and Post Falls. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on wintry road conditions even after the precipitation tapers off. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&