Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW TODAY... .Warm air will continue to slowly nose northward over the resident Arctic air mass. This will bring a mix of precipitation types including the potential for several hours of freezing rain and snow. Light to moderate ice accumulations are possible in some areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Oakesdale, Fairfield, Uniontown, Worley, Rosalia, Hayden, Coeur d'Alene, Genesee, Post Falls, Davenport, Pullman, Potlatch, Tekoa, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Plummer, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Moscow, and Rockford. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to additional snow and the pockets of freezing rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...Warm, wet and breezy weather by next week... Expect warming temperatures next week with a round of rain across portions of the Inland Northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cause low elevation snow to melt and runoff increase, mainly across southeast Washington and the southern half of the Idaho Panhandle. Rapid rises on creeks and rivers are anticipated including Paradise Creek in Moscow, Asotin Creek in Asotin county, Latah and Rock Creeks in southern Spokane county, Lapwai and Lawyer Creeks in Lewis and Nez Perce counties, and much of the Palouse river basin. Since many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur. Minor field and urban flooding will be a concern in areas of poor drainage.