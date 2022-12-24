CASCADES, Wash. - Winter storms are battering the region, including freezing rain and strong winds, and holiday travelers are facing poor conditions on land and in the air.
Here are the mountain pass conditions for Saturday, Dec. 24:
Stevens Pass
The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for Stevens Pass and East Central Washington. Due to heavy mixed precipitation and strong winds, large natural avalanches are likely at all elevations. Avoid going on or passing under steep slopes. Tumwater Canyon is closed due to avalanche warnings.
Additionally, US-2 closed in both directions Friday night around 10:30 due to multiple collisions. The pass remains closed today between Skykomish and eastward to Coles Corner. A single lane for thru traffic is open near Zeke's in Skykomish, and the highway is open westward from MP 50, with delays.
Snoqualmie Pass
Eastbound I-90 is closed near North Bend due to a blocking semi-truck. There is no estimated time for reopening. Westbound traffic is open, with chains required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warns conditions are going to be difficult today and likely through the rest of the week on Snoqualmie.
Remember to check pass conditions before setting out. For Washington drivers, visit the WSDOT website. For Idaho, check 511.
Air Travel:
While the passes are fairly treacherous, holiday flyers aren't having great luck either.
According to FlightAware, so far today, Spokane International Airport has seen 16 delayed flights in or out of the terminal, with 20 cancellations.
Across the state at SeaTac, 177 flights in or out have been delayed, with 166 cancelled. Nationwide, there have been 14,521 delays and 4,601 cancellations.