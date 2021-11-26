SPOKANE, Wash. - Pass conditions are clear right now heading to Seattle.
Snoqualmie Pass I-90: no restrictions eastbound or westbound, no restrictions eastbound or westbound, WSDOT says it is raining hard.
North Bend to Ellensburg drive time is 71 minutes.
Stevens Pass: no restrictions eastbound or westbound, The roadway is bare and wet per WSDOT.
You can follow this link for realtime updates.
Gas prices:
Ellensburg, prices are sitting at $3.25
Cle Elum, prices are sitting at $3.27
Seattle, prices are sitting at $3.47