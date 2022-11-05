A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Snoqualmie Pass has closed in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. WSDOT states there is no estimated time for reopening. Before closing down, chains were required on all vehicles, and oversized vehicles were prohibited.
Stevens Pass has compact snow, ice, and slush on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Blewett Pass is closed due to spinouts and multiple collisions. It is snowing hard, with low visibility. WSDOT does not have an estimated time for reopening.
Loup Loup Pass is wet with ice in places, but heavy snowfall is expected to hit the region. Be sure to check conditions before driving through!
White Pass is seeing occasional snow showers, with snow and slush on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, oversized vehicles prohibited.
North Cascades Pass is closed due to avalanche danger.