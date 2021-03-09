Passenger dies after Saturday crash, driver told officers he was a passerby

A car passenger has died after an early morning crash on Saturday.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded around 3 a.m. to North Government Way to find a blue GMC Yukon that drove off the road.
The caller inside said the passenger was not responsive.
Deputies attempted life-saving efforts until she was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The caller, 39-year-old Christopher Dodson said he watched the driver flee.
As the Deputy spoke to Dodson, he noticed Dodson was limping and swayed back and forth as he walked. He gave a statement explaining he was walking to Airway Heights when he witnessed the SUV crash.
During this conversation, the Deputy noticed Dodson’s hands were bleeding, and there appeared to be tiny shards of broken glass on his pants and sweatshirt.
Dodson was later identified as the driver. A search of his name also revealing an active misdemeanor DUI warrant.
Deputies also observed several indicators which led them to believe Dodson was impaired.
He was arrested for his misdemeanor warrant and new charges of Vehicular Assault and Driving While Suspended.