UPDATE 3/9 9:10AM
Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said that just after 2:30am responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
That officer saw a suspicious person who then got into a vehicle and sped off.
Officers gave chase. At some point, the driver lost control, flipped and crashed into a yard.
A passenger in the vehicle was killed. The driver and another passenger are being questioned by deputies.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash - Sheriff's Deputies in Grant County are currently investigating a deadly crash.
Dodson Road North is currently closed between Neva Lake Road and Road 14-Northwest.
There is a detour in place.
Deputies say the closure may last until noon.
Its not clear what caused the crash, or who the victim is.