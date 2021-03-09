police lights

UPDATE 3/9 9:10AM

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said that just after 2:30am responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. 

That officer saw a suspicious person who then got into a vehicle and sped off. 

Officers gave chase. At some point, the driver lost control, flipped and crashed into a yard. 

A passenger in the vehicle was killed. The driver and another passenger are being questioned by deputies. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

GRANT COUNTY, Wash - Sheriff's Deputies in Grant County are currently investigating a deadly crash. 

Dodson Road North is currently closed between Neva Lake Road and Road 14-Northwest. 

There is a detour in place. 

Deputies say the closure may last until noon. 

Its not clear what caused the crash, or who the victim is. 