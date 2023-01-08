SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out of lanes near Third and State Route 27. The trooper activated their lights when they suspected it was a DUI driver. When 28-year-old Amanda Baporis didn't pull over, a pursuit started.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Baporis continued down the highway for almost 10 miles, reaching speeds more than 100 miles per hour, while still swerving in and out of lanes.
Baporis and two other passengers in the truck believed the trooper was not allowed to pursue them after the 2021 state legislature limited high-speed police pursuits. This is not true as this pursuit was authorized by a WSP supervisor.
It’s unclear what was said to the 911 dispatchers during the call, but Baporis argued that her “constitutional rights” were being violated by the pursuit, a WSP trooper told The Spokesman-Review.
Alcohol containers were found in the vehicle and Baporis was arrested on one count of DUI and one count of attempting to elude police. Her two passengers were released.