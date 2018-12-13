NEW YORK, NY - For anyone that's flown a flock of live birds doesn't sound like it would make for a good carry-on item.
One passenger flying into New York from South America didn't seem to get the memo.
The unidentified passenger was caught bringing in 70 finches.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found the birds stuffed in hair rollers inside a black duffel bag.
The finches were confiscated and turned over to the Department of Veterinary Services for quarantine.
Birds are known for carrying fatal diseases and parasites.
The bird flu outbreak in 2015 resulted in the killing of 50-million commercial turkeys and chickens in the United States.