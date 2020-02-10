SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger suffered serious injuries after a wrong-way driver hit a building in north Spokane. 

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper J. Sevigney, the crash happened at the intersection of Division Street and Glass Avenue on Monday, February 10. 

Courtesy of Trooper J. Sevigney via Twitter

The truck involved in the crash was stolen, according to Sevigney, and the driver failed to yield to a trooper before hitting the Tacos El Sol building.

A passenger sustained serious injuries but no other injuries were reported. 

The driver of the truck is in custody and will face multiple charges. 

