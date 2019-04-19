BOISE, Idaho- Health officials in Idaho say passengers who used an on-board bathroom on a Greyhound bus traveling from Salt Lake City to Boise on April 10 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
The Central District Health Department asks anyone who used the restroom to contact them to get information about hepatitis exposure.
Passengers on the bus may receive a vaccine to protect them from the virus through April 23, 2019.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection in the liver that spreads through feces.
Most people infected suffer from fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice . All these symptoms usually end within two months of infection.
If you were a passenger of this bus, or think you may be exposed officials ask you go to the hospital, and contact the Central District Health Department of Idaho at (208) 375-5211.