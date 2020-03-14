Saturday morning, a passerby helped a driver escape from their car after it slide down the hillside into the Spokane River.
According to Spokane Police, the car was traveling south bound on Freya, approaching Upriver Drive when it slid through the intersection and down the hillside into the river.
Another driver, Joseph Ader, saw the car and traversed down the snow covered hill. Ader climbed on top of the car and broke a large enough hole in the window to pull the driver out.
The driver was transferred to the hospital for minor injuries and precautionary reasons for her pregnancy.
The Spokane Police thank Ader for risking his life to save the life of a stranger and her unborn child.
