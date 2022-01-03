SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in the South Hill neighborhood alerted Spokane fire of a fire that broke out at the church on the corner of S. Ray and 27th Ave. Sunday.
Bystanders reported smoke coming from the roof of the building. When crews arrived, the incident commander requested a second alarm, calling in reinforcements.
Crews extinguished the fire, determining it originated from the churches building.
Spokane fire said the church did not have a smoke alarm system and were it not for people passing by, the damage would have been much worse.
The building did still suffer heavy smoke and water damage, according to the fire department. Investigators determined the fire had been started by an electrical short on the church's stage.
Fortunately, no one was injured.