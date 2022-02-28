Some mountain passes throughout the Inland Northwest are closed down Monday morning after a night of rain, snow and heightened avalanche danger.

SNOQUALMIE PASS:

I-90 is closed down between North Bend and Ellensburg after receiving over 20 inches of snow overnight. 

There's no estimation for reopening as plow crews work the clear snow and avalanche crews preform control work to keep the pass safe.

STEVENS PASS:

The story is much of the same at Stevens. A foot of snow fell overnight closing down the pass. Avalanche risk is high and crews are working on control; and plowing.  No estimated time of reopening. 

IDAHO PANHANDLE: 

Lookout Pass is open but chains are required after a foot of snow fell overnight.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for Selkirks & Cabinets, Kootenai and St. Regis & Silver Valley. They said human-triggered avalanches are very likely and neutral avalanches are likely.

