"Passport Parking" underwent a major update this month. Android users already have access to the update and Apple users will within the next few weeks.
Here's what you need to know:
The parking app no longer allows drivers to remain in a parking space for longer than the time allowed by the local City Ordinance.
For example, if you park in a time restricted zone, such as a 4 hour maximum zone, and a user purchases the maximum time allowed, you will not be able to add more time to the same space, or same zone for 30 minutes once the parking session has ended.
Also new to the app, for users that purchase less time than what is permitted, users must purchase extended time before their session ends. If users do not extend session time before the session ends parking is unavailable in the same space and zone for 30 minutes.
The update also changed login methods. Email is still available as a login option, but user phone number is the primary method accepted. Facebook login is no longer available.
The update did not disable the app notification 10 minutes prior to a session's expiration, as well as when a session has expired. However, users will need to enable notifications from the app in settings in order to be notified.