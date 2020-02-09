A Pullman pastor is on a mission to make sure every child has a bed of their own to sleep in at night.
Three weeks ago, Real Life Church Pullman senior pastor Thad DeBuhr decided to start a project he'd thought about for a long time.
"I threw out a Facebook post and just said 'this is something God's kind of put on my heart,'" DeBuhr said. "'If you know of a kid who's sleeping on the floor that needs a bed, I would like to help try and build them a bed.'"
DeBuhr decided to call them "Blessing Beds," and the idea took off. He said he got about 500 requests for beds in the first week. He also received message after message from people wanting to help.
"I've got people from all over the community, all around the region driving to my basement to help me build bunk beds," DeBuhr said.
He says all the work is worth it, and there's nothing like seeing a child's face when the final product is delivered.
"We get to walk into that room and see a little kid's eyes light up, and they're so excited," DeBuhr said. "They want to help, and we get to invite them in to be a part of the process."
He wants to build the project he started in his basement into a non-profit that can help children for years to come.
"Who knows where it will go," DeBuhr said. "One in every state? One in every county?"
Interested volunteers can contact the Blessing Beds Facebook page to get involved. More information about the project is also available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.