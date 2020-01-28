Pastor who was shot six times in 2016 appointed to Idaho House of Representatives

Tuesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced the appointment of Pastor Tim Remington to fill the seat for Coeur d'Alene in the Idaho House of Representatives.
According to the Governor's office, Remington is currently the pastor at The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene.
“I’m a preacher and will stay a preacher,” Remington said. “What an honor to serve this state.”
“Pastor Remington’s experience will bring a valuable perspective to the Idaho Legislature,” Governor Little said. “I greatly appreciate all of the District 2 applicants for their willingness to serve in this position.”
In 2016, Remington was shot six times by Kyle A. Odom who was sentenced to 25-years in prison but will only serve 10-years and then be eligible for parole.
Remington spent multiple weeks in the ICU and had numerous surgeries after the shooting.
Remington’s term begins Tuesday and continues until the term of office expires following the next general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.