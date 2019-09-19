We are starting out the morning with some patchy fog. That is leaving us will reduced visibility on the roadways so give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out the door, drive with caution and of course, don't forget the fog lights. This afternoon we will see the fog burning off and be left with mostly sunny skies. For North Idaho and Montana we will look for spotty showers to continue throughout the day. Along with the showers we will see potential for a thunderstorm or two, that threat does extend into the Palouse. Temperatures today remain slightly cool for this time of year topping out in the mid to upper 60's for Spokane.
Tomorrow temperatures are set to be similar to today. We'll expect sun and clouds with the potential for mostly cloudy skies. Heading into the weekend we look pretty dry through Saturday. The next system, however, looks to arrive Sunday bringing the chance for showers. Overall, temperatures next week are looking a little closer to average.
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in place until 10 am today for Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Deer Park.