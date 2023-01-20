SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes.
Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern U.S. states, according to 2019 numbers, with a large number of these deaths due to euthanasia. Many are killed simply because there is no room in shelters. Path of Hope's goal is simple: save more dogs.
While January's pups are on the road, Path of Hope still needs foster families to help care for the dogs until they can be adopted! Fosters typically last for no longer than two months, and all food, toys, and essential supplies are provided by Path of Hope at no cost to the foster family. Visit Foster — Path of Hope Rescue to learn more!
Can't foster, but still want to help? A fundraiser to help cover the $4,800 cost of transporting the dogs across the country is active, and so far only around half of the goal has been met! To donate, visit the Facebook fundraiser page!
And of course, all these sweet furbabies will be up for adoption. Visit Adoption Facts — Path of Hope Rescue to learn more!