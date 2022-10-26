SPOKANE, Wash. -  In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d'Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court.
 
Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and beliefs has been spotted at multiple spots in Spokane.
 
One of those spots is right on Gonzaga's campus.
 
"Well, when I saw it, I was like, is that for real," one passerby said.
 
Your walk along the Centennial Trail might've been a little more interesting, and disconcerting, this week.
 
"We could tell that it had been stenciled so I figured we might end up seeing it as we continued down the line," another woman said.
 
Graffiti reading "Not stolen, conquered" and "Patriot Front U.S." were plastered along the trail near downtown.
 
"It definitely felt intimidating, the wording was very intimidating because it just didn't seem kind," she said.
 
Sightings near the Division, Monroe, and Maple Street bridges.
 
"We saw the 'not stolen, conquered', but it was in blue," she said.
 
And even on the Gonzaga campus, right on the College Hall mural wall.
 
"Super scary, super upsetting," Kendrick Grespin, a Gonzaga student said. "I don't think the school would tolerate that so it's super concerning to hear that."
 
Many just walked by, but for those who do notice, it was an utter shock.
 
"I would be surprised to hear if they were students here," she said. "I hope that it does get stopped and somebody puts an end to it because I don't think it's good to have in our community."
 
Spokane police said they are aware of the situation and are looking into it.
 
Vandalizing public property is a crime, it's malicious mischief.
 
Neither the city nor the police covered the graffiti, meaning someone in the community did. Gonzaga was on top of it getting the graffiti cleared up within 24 hours.

