GRAND COULEE, Wash - A couple of people eating at Hometown Pizza in Grand Coulee narrowly missed getting hit by a semi truck when the truck came barreling into the restaurant.
Washington State Patrol said Thursday around noon, the driver was driving on SR 174 near SR 155 when he lost control, left the road and slammed into the building. It was unclear if there were two or three people inside, but they were not hurt. The truck continued on, crashing into a parked car causing it to burst into flames.
The truck finally came to rest when in a ravine behind the building.
The Washington State Patrol said the driver was conscious when he was airlifted to a hospital in Spokane. WSP says he has serious injuries.
SR 174 is currently blocked and there is no estimated time for it re-open.
