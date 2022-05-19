WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Patty Murray introduced the Helping Heroes Act, new legislation to support the families of disabled veterans.
Via release the senator said approximately 2.3 million children under the age of 18 living in a household with a disabled veteran and works to provide critical support for them.
Senator Murray said the children face unique challenges and often take on responsibilities that their peers do not carry.
The Helping Heroes Act of 2022 would help meet the unmet needs of these children and would:
• Require a full-time Family Coordinator at each VA medical center to assess the needs of veteran families in their catchment area and refer them to available local, state, and federal resources.
•Establish a Family Support Program to provide supportive services to eligible family members of disabled veterans.
•Provide grants to local educational agencies to support the needs of veteran-connected students.
•Ensure transition assistance curriculum includes information on services for children in veteran families adjusting from Active Duty to veteran status.
•Require VA to collect data on the experiences of disabled veteran families to better identify and understand their needs.
“When my dad got really sick, my family was able to get help from VA—that made a big difference for us,” said Senator Murray. “All across Washington state and the country, there are kids who are stepping up to help take care of a family member who has sacrificed for this country in a really significant way—I want to make sure VA is there for these kids. We have a serious obligation to support our veterans when they come home, and making sure we are supporting the children or grandchildren of these veterans—who are helping care for their families—is absolutely a part of that commitment.”