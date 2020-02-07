Former Idaho House Representative Paulette Jordan announced Friday that she is running for U.S. Senate.
Jordan will seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Republic Senator James Risch in November.
“Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to thousands of Idahoans throughout this great state, and what I’ve learned is that Idaho is in need of new leadership,” said Jordan. “Idahoans are fed up. People from all walks of life are frustrated with the partisan gridlock in Congress and they are calling for a leader who represents them. Nothing will change until there is new leadership in Idaho. I have decided to answer the call to serve and represent Idaho as our next U.S. Senator.”
Jordan was a House of Representatives from the 5th district and fell to Brad Little in the governor's race back in 2018. Her 2018 gubernational race saw over 230,000 Idahoan votes, the most for a Democratic candidate in state history.
“I’m running because we need a Senator who will work to re-engineer our government to prioritize American prosperity, protect our precious land and resources, fight for affordable, quality healthcare, and ensure a world-class education for our children,” said Jordan.
Jordan plans to host her first major campaign event later this month in Boise.
“We all watched as our current Senator embarrassed Idaho by falling asleep on the job during one of our nation’s most historic events,” said Jordan. “If Idahoans fell asleep at work, we would lose our jobs. This isn’t nap time. It’s time to get to work. Mr. Risch has spent 11 years in the Senate. We can’t afford to let him sleep away six more years.”
Jordan is a Coeur d'Alene Tribal member and attended Gonzaga Prep. More info on Jordan and her campaign can be found at https://pauletteforsenate.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.