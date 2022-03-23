SPOKANE, Wash. - The pavilion was lit up red, white and blue Wednesday night in support of the Spokane Junior Chiefs and the Spokane Youth Hockey Association.
The Jr. Chiefs are heading to the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth Tier II 14U National Championships from March 31-April 4 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The team is made up of eighteen 13-15 year old players from across the Inland Northwest, including the first female player to play on a Jr. Chiefs roster at Nationals.
The Jr. Chiefs are currently fundraising to support their trip to Nationals and have raised more than $15,000 so far.
If you'd like to donate, click HERE.