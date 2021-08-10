SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Aug. 22, Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation's annual Paws in the Pool event will take place at Park Road and Valley Mission pools.
HOURS:
- Open for dogs 65 pounds or under from 9-10 a.m.
- Open for dogs more than 65 pounds from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Open for dogs 65 pounds or under from 1-2 p.m.
- Open for dogs more than 65 pounds from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
It's $5 a dog with a limit of two dogs per owner. Dogs have to be six months or older and current vaccination records must be present. Dogs also have to be fixed.
Registration in advance is recommended. To do that, click here.
The last open day for humans to swim at the pools is Aug. 21.