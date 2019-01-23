SPOKANE, WASH. - A new program is launching in Spokane that wants to make you and your dog the faces of crime prevention.

Most dogs already notice everything around them whenever you take them on a walk. Now, Spokane Police and the Spokane C.O.P.S. want you to start noticing things too.

It's called Paws on Patrol.

"If you're out on the streets of your neighborhood and you're walking your dog, let's train you up for what to look for, how to report it, and be an agent for crime prevention," explained Patrick Striker, Executive Director of Spokane C.O.P.S.

Through Paws on Patrol, officers will teach you what suspicious and criminal activity looks like. Think car prowlers, drug deals or home burglaries. They'll also teach you how to report what you see, to get that information into the right hands.

They don't actually want you or your dog to fight crime, so you don't need a German Shepherd -- even if your Pomeranian is sitting in a dog stroller, as long as you're out and about in your neighborhood, you can make an impact.

Striker says in some cases, your eyes and your dog's eyes, could actually be more helpful than having an officer on patrol.

"Police officers aren't necessarily going to know if something's out of place," he explained. "You're the one that's going to know if something's not right in your neighborhood."

Beyond your own block, Paws on Patrol is also organizing group walks in shadier neighborhoods, where you and other dog walkers can help keep an eye on problem areas. Just having that presence can be a deterrent for crime.

Officers say that's a vital tool for keeping our community safe.

"The community really is the best eyes and ears of the police department," said Spokane Police Major Eric Olsen. "We can't be everywhere, so putting these citizens out with their dogs, reporting crime to us when they see it, or suspicious activity, is excellent."

Paws on Patrol is holding its first informational session on Wednesday, January 23rd at 6pm at the Southside Senior Activity Center on 27th and Ray in Spokane.

There is also a meeting on Thursday, January 24th at 6pm at the C.O.P.S. West Office at Boone and Elm. Both meetings should last about an hour.

All you have to do is show up, but please leave your dog at home.