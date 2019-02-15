Payless Shoes Closing 2,000 Remaining Stores
  • Rob Curry

Payless Shoes closing remaining stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. 

Payless ShoeSource is shuttering all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, joining a list of iconic names like Toys R Us and Bon-Ton that have closed down in the last year.

The company has 5 locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley, 3 in Coeur d'Alene and 1 in Newport

The Topeka, Kansas-based chain said Friday it will hold liquidation sales starting Sunday and wind down its e-commerce operations. All of the stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May.

