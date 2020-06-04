COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene saw another day of peaceful protests on Thursday, June 4.
Large groups of people began the afternoon gathered on Appleway and US 95 before marching from the Coeur d'Alene Winco and through downtown to City Hall.
Protesters have told KHQ reporters that they plan to continue protesting through Thursday night. As they have throughout the last week, armed Idahoans also arrived at the protests.
Earlier in the day, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department also released the following statement regarding the peaceful protests that have been happening this week:
"On behalf of the men and women of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for those who have participated in peacefully letting their voices be heard over the past few days. The people of North Idaho continue to demonstrate through their respectful discourse and assembly that we are truly home to the best people and the best community in the United States of America. Over the past few days of respectful gatherings, there have been no reported violent acts that have plagued the rest of our country.
"The Coeur d'Alene Police Department absolutely respects our First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and exercise free speech, and from everyone in uniform that stands beside you, 'THANK YOU!'
-Lee White"
