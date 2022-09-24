SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation's online crash data portal, there have been 539 crashes in Spokane County that have involved a distracted driver so far in 2022.
"I think most people know the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but maybe not so much about texting and driving, or driving drowsy," said Jaclyn Numata, the trauma coordinator at MultiCare Deaconess in Downtown Spokane.
Numata said they see about 60 crashes a month, and the ages of those involved that they see the most are between 17 and 23.
"Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death for teens," said Numata. "It's 30% for the whole state, but 75% of the traffic deaths for the teenage population are due to drowsy and distracted driving."
Their pedal-cart course tucked away in a parking lot at Valleyfest is designed to show drivers–especially teenagers–how dangerous distracted and drowsy driving is in a tangible way.
Each participant is given a helmet and high-tech goggles that black out for the length of time it takes to send a text for example, which is 4.6 seconds.
That may not sound like a long time, but if a driver is going 55 miles per hour, they travel the length of a football field in those 4.6 seconds.
It's an eye-opening experience for anyone who tries it, like 16-year-old driver Elijah Moss.
"If that's the average time, and that's as much time as it takes to get in a wreck, then it's pretty serious," Moss said.
"It's fun to do now and kind of light hearted, but if it happens in real life it's super tragic," said Numata. "So, we'd like people to have this learning experience first."