Fatal auto-ped Hwy 2

Update: Police tell KHQ there has been a deadly crash on Highway 2 and Flint Rd. near Airway Heights.

The crash happened just around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police received a call about someone walking around the middle of the highway early Tuesday morning, but couldn't locate anyone.

They received another call around 4 a.m. saying someone had been hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but later was pronounced deceased.

Highway 2 was fully closed with detours on Flint Rd. for a few hours, but has since fully reopened.

Spokane Police say the driver of the car was cooperative and hasn't been charged with anything at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

SPD's Major Crimes Unit Traffic Investigators would like anyone with information regarding this crash who has not spoken with police to contact them by calling crime check at 456-2233.  

Previous coverage: 

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 2 is closed in both directions in the area of Flint Rd. near Airway Heights Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

According to Washington State Patrol, a pedestrian in the roadway was struck by a passing vehicle. Spokane Police are assisting and WSDOT is responding for traffic control.

Traffic is being detoured until further notice to Flint Rd. Long delays should be expected and there is no estimated time for reopening.

KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.

