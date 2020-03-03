Update: Police tell KHQ there has been a deadly crash on Highway 2 and Flint Rd. near Airway Heights.
The crash happened just around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police received a call about someone walking around the middle of the highway early Tuesday morning, but couldn't locate anyone.
They received another call around 4 a.m. saying someone had been hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but later was pronounced deceased.
Highway 2 was fully closed with detours on Flint Rd. for a few hours, but has since fully reopened.
Spokane Police say the driver of the car was cooperative and hasn't been charged with anything at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
SPD's Major Crimes Unit Traffic Investigators would like anyone with information regarding this crash who has not spoken with police to contact them by calling crime check at 456-2233.
Police say there has been a deadly crash in Airway Heights on Hwy near Flint Rd. Happened just after 2 am, someone was crossing the road and was hit by a car @KHQLocalNews detours are long and will be set up for hours pic.twitter.com/MNwLAQb3tS— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) March 3, 2020
US 2 at Flint Rd. near Airway Heights is closed both directions due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Traffic is being detoured onto Flint Rd. At this time there is no ETA to reopen the roadway. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/igkNGh1YsU— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 3, 2020
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 2 is closed in both directions in the area of Flint Rd. near Airway Heights Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian collision.
According to Washington State Patrol, a pedestrian in the roadway was struck by a passing vehicle. Spokane Police are assisting and WSDOT is responding for traffic control.
Traffic is being detoured until further notice to Flint Rd. Long delays should be expected and there is no estimated time for reopening.
KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.
Updated: Collision on both dirs. US 2 near Flint Rd at mp 280. Traffic Detoured to Flint road, Expect long delays, consider other routes. No estimated time to reopen.— Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) March 3, 2020
US-2 IS NOW CLOSED AT FLINT ROAD due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. Detour in place. Expect significant delays!— TTN Spokane (@TotalTrafficSPO) March 3, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.