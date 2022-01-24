Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Logan neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department has confirmed an auto versus pedestrian accident in Spokane's Logan neighborhood turned deadly.
Someone was crossing the street at Mission and Columbus, near Mission Park, when they were hit by a car.
Witnesses say other drivers stopped and tried to help save the person before first responders arrived. Paramedics tried to revive the pedestrian, but they succumbed to their injuries.
Police blocked off the area for several hours to investigate, but no details have been released about the pedestrian who died, nor what happened to the driver. Officers are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.