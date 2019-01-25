Pedestrian hit, killed while attempting to cross street on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was hit while attempting to cross a South Hill street has died.
Dispatchers received a call around 7:00 Friday night of a person being hit by an SUV. When crews arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway near 57th and Hailee Lane.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver is cooperating fully with investigators. They say they never saw the man who was trying to cross the street in a poorly-lit area in the middle of a block, not in a crosswalk.
Investigators said drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor.
Anyone who saw the incident and has not provided a statement to investigators is asked to call Corporal Jeff Welton at (509)477-3237.
Detectives said they'll remain on the scene for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.