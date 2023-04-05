A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car at the intersection of Indiana and Pines in Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car at the intersection of Indiana and Pines in Spokane Valley.

Several lanes of Pines were closed for nearly an hour as Washington State Patrol troopers investigated.

Several lanes of North Pines were closed between Mansfield and Indiana for nearly an hour Wednesday evening as Washington State Patrol troopers investigated a crash where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

According to a release from the patrol, 36-year-old Roger Newton of Medical Lake was on the sidewalk of northbound Pines when the driver of the car was driving southbound towards Indiana. 

WSP said the pedestrian began crossing westbound outside the crosswalk, at which point the car hit him.

The patrol said they do not expect drugs or alcohol are involved and attributed "pedestrian in roadway" as the cause. The release noted charges against Newton are pending. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!