LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A woman was struck by a car on I-90 near Starr Rd. Tuesday morning after running out of gas, backing up traffic for over an hour while emergency crews responded.
According to Washington State Patrol, a 78-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle headed east when the car ran out of fuel. They pulled off to the side of the freeway, across the way from the westbound Spokane Valley Weigh Station.
The woman reportedly has a history of dementia. Witnesses believe she saw the scale house and went to get help, walking into traffic. Several cars slammed on the brakes and otherwise maneuvered to avoid hitting her. A car travelling in the right lane swerved left to avoid a sharply-braking vehicle, accidentally hitting the woman in the left lane.
The woman suffered a head laceration and other injuries and was transported via ground ambulance to hospital for treatment. WSP said her injuries do not appear life-threatening at this time, however she will remain under observation as she recovers.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and charges are unlikely as the Interstate is considered access-controlled to pedestrians.
According to WSP, two off-duty nurses were passing by and stopped to provide aid until emergency crews were able to arrive on scene.
The road remained open in a single-lane, though traffic was backed up for around an hour after the accident. The I90 is now fully reopened.
Updated: June 6 at 1:45 p.m.
