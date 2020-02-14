POST FALLS, Idaho - A man has succumbed to his injuries after he was walking on I-90 in Post Falls and eventually struck by a semi-truck.
The fatal crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, on I-90 westbound at milepost 2 in Post Falls.
Idaho State Police says the pedestrian, 22-year-old Eduardo Quezada-Pelayo of Hesperia, Calif., was in the westbound right lane of travel for unknown reasons.
A Freightliner semi truck, driven by 65-year-old Steven Cotton of Spokane Valley, then struck Quezada-Pelayo. He was transported to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced deceased.
Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Trooper Max Mohr with the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730.
