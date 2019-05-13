The Spokane City Council is debating an ordinance on how to make crosswalks safer for pedestrians, and they hope to make their decision Monday night.
The city says most of the current crosswalks require pedestrians to push the signal button to get across the street. Officials say that button ensures the walk sign turns at some point in the cycle, and it can be a challenge for people who can’t reach the button or have their hands full. The ordinance would make crosswalk signals turn without requiring the push of a button.
The ordinance would also give pedestrians a three to seven second head start over vehicles. The goal is to help pedestrians get to the middle of the crosswalk by the time traffic starts moving. Officials hope that will make it easier for drivers to see pedestrians and reduce crashes in the process.
The final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for Monday's 6 p.m. city council meeting.