Pediatrician at Shriners Hospital in Spokane killed in Windstorm

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 42-year-old Melanie Sanborn as the woman who was killed when a tree fell on her car during Wednesday morning's windstorm.
Friends and colleagues have confirmed that she was a Pediatrician at Shriners Hospital in Spokane.
Dr. Glen Baird is the Chief of Staff from Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane released this statement:
“We lost one of our Spokane Shriners Hospital family, Dr. Melanie Sanborn, in a tragic accident. We mourn this loss of our dear friend and our colleague. Melanie joined our medical staff in 2015 as our pediatrician and hospitalist. Melanie was a tireless advocate for kids and beloved by her patients. She provided care for our children undergoing surgery and personally managed the specialty clinics for our kids living with osteogenesis imperfecta and muscular dystrophy. Her loss to our staff, patients and families will be felt for some time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this terribly sad time. “
