Paul Reubens, an American actor, comedian, writer and producer, died Sunday night at the age of 70, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts. He was best known for his character Pee-wee Herman, who was popular among children and adults.
Reubens had been privately battling cancer for years, according to the statement.
"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement reads. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."