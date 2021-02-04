After taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PEEPS are back in production for this Easter.
The candy maker Just Born Quality Confections announced on Wednesday that the sugary, sometimes controversially loved treats are returning to shelves just in time for the holiday. This year, PEEPS weren't available for Halloween and Christmas.
“PEEPS is back and better than ever! We’re thrilled to be returning this Spring to fulfill special Easter traditions, no matter how you plan on celebrating this year,” sCaitlin Servian, brand manager for PEEPS said. “For nearly seven decades, PEEPS Marshmallow Candy has been a quintessential Easter staple. Each year fans count on the classic Chicks and Bunnies, along with fun new products and partnerships, to add extra PEEPSONALITY at Easter!”
Two new flavors will be available nationwide: Hot tamales and Fruit Loops.