Following a backlash over a holiday commercial, Peloton says it is "disappointed" that some have misinterpreted it.
The ad from exercise equipment company features a young woman filming herself working out for a year after receiving a Peloton bike as a Christmas present. Many viewers of the ad labeled it as "confusing, sexist and classist," according to Markets Insider.
“We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them,” a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.
“Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”
While internet and social media certainly didn't take to the ad too kindly, Peloton shared some emails and a Facebook post from various people expressing encouragement and support of the ad.
Peloton is likely bitter as the company lost nearly $942 million in market value as shares fell more than nine percent on Tuesday.
The ad aired on Nov. 4, but started to go viral this week as numerous memes and spoofs were created and various people shared their displeasure with it.
