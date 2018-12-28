Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - The first time Karen Holzer wrote her pen pal was in 1966.

Holzer was a sixth grader at Longfellow Elementary School in Spokane. Her teacher assigned the students to write letters to other sixth graders in California.

"Our teacher had a teacher friend down in California and somehow it transposed that we were doing this class project and writing his students," said Holzer. "I don't remember if we were assigned certain students or we picked names or what. But I wrote this letter and heard back from my friend Carol and we just continued writing all these years."

Holzer wrote her friend Carol Fuller through grade school, high school and on into adulthood.

"Whether it be birthdays, Christmas cards, that kind of thing - we've kept in contact," said Holzer. "She doesn't have Facebook."

A few years after Holzer and Fuller started writing each other, Fuller visited Spokane. She tried to surprise Holzer, but she wasn't home.

"We were on vacation and my parents stopped by her house because I had her address," said Fuller. "And nobody was home. We knocked on the door and we left."

"She came to my house and took a picture of the outside of the house and sent it to me," said Holzer.

Holzer eventually found Fuller's husband on Facebook.

"And I just so happened to make a comment on some pictures he posted saying 'tell my pen pal Carol hello and it's always been my desire to meet her'," said Holzer. "That struck something in his head and he surprised her with tickets for Christmas."

On Thursday night, Holzer and Fuller met for the first time at the Spokane International Airport.

"It's wonderful because I know about her and her family through all of these letters that we've written over the years," said Fuller. "But now I actually get to see her and touch her and actually get to know her."

A good reminder that sometimes the best gifts are the one's we already have.

"Friends are such a treasure," said Fuller. "They're a special gift that we're given from God and I believe that when we're given good friends we need to keep that friendship alive and going. And you don't have to live next door to be a good friend."