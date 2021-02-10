NEWPORT, Wash. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 'suspicious' death of a Hayden man in Newport.
According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an unconscious person at a residence on Deer Valley Road near Newport around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies attempted CPR on 35-year-old Michael Gillock, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies interviewed the people at the scene and the circumstances of his death were suspicious requiring further investigation.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.
