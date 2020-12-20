PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA- The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Sheriff Deputies say that on Friday, December 18th they received word that no one had heard from 35-year-old Melinda Marie Lopez in several months. Lopez is described at 5'4'', 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
An investigation indicates that Lopez has ties to Stevens County, and that the Stevens County Sheriff's Office is assisting in trying to find Lopez as well. Information also indicates that Lopez was last seen in the Newport area around the middle of November.
If anyone has seen Lopez or knows where she might be, you are asked to contact the Pend Oreille County Sherriff Office at (509) 447-3151 ext. 5135.
